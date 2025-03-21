Pope is improving and increasingly uses less high-flow oxygen

Photo of the statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14 (AFP or licensors)

While the Pope’s condition continues to be stable, the Holy See Press Office explains “the doctors have not yet given any indication regarding his discharge from the hospital.”

By Vatican News

On Friday evening, the Holy See Press Office released the following update on Pope Francis’ health:

“At night, he no longer uses mechanical ventilation with a mask but receives high-flow oxygenation through nasal cannulas, and during the day, he increasingly uses less high-flow oxygen.”

While the Pope’s condition continues to be stable and shows improvements in his respiratory and motor functions, the statement explained “the doctors have not yet given any indication regarding his discharge from the hospital.”

Today, Pope Francis did not receive any visitors but spent his day in prayer, therapy, and work activities.

Ahead of the Angelus this weekend, the Holy See Press Office stated that “for the moment, the Sunday Angelus will take place as in previous Sundays.” It clarified that if there are any updates, “the Press Office will provide an update tomorrow.”

However, the next medical bulletin is not expected to be given “no earlier than Monday.”

For the last five weeks, Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital after his hospitalization on February 14.