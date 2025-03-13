Pope celebrates 12th anniversary with healthcare staff at Gemelli hospital

Children from a school in Rome left an expression of their prayers for the Pope outside the Gemelli hospital

Pope Francis celebrates the 12th anniversary of his pontificate with the medical staff of Rome's Gemelli Hospital, as he continues to follow the annual Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office updated reporters on the Pope’s condition on Thursday evening, as he marked the 12th anniversary of his election to the papacy.

In the afternoon, the medical staff brought a cake with candles to the Pope's room.

The Pope also followed the Spiritual Exercises for the Roman Curia via video link with the Paul VI Hall, and resumed respiratory therapy.

He continues to alternate between non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day.

His clinical situation remains stable within a complex condition. A new medical bulletin is expected on Friday evening.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 to receive treatment for bilateral pneumonia.