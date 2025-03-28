Pope’s health improving gradually as he recovers at Casa Santa Marta

Pope Francis returned to the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican on Sunday, March 23 (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis continues to show signs of gradual improvement in his health as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at his Vatican residence, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, held a briefing for journalists on Friday to provide an update on Pope Francis’ recovery from bilateral pneumonia.

Mr. Bruni said the Pope’s health is stable, noting he has shown slight improvements in respiratory and motor functions, as well as in his speech.

The Holy Father continues to gradually reduce the amount of high-flow oxygen he receives through nasal cannulas during the day, accompanied by a slight reduction at night.

According to blood tests carried out on Wednesday, the Pope’s hematological parameters are normal.

Pope Francis continues to alternate between therapy, prayer, rest, and some work activity, with all Dicasteries of the Roman Curia sending documents to update him on their activity.

The Pope concelebrates Mass every day in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.

Mr. Bruni said the Pope has not had any particular visits to report.

He added that Pope Francis has been informed of the earthquake in Myanmar, saying the Pope is praying for the many victims.

On Friday morning, he followed the second Lenten Sermon delivered by Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFMCap, via video link broadcast by Vatican Media.

This Sunday’s Angelus address will be released by the Holy See Press Office as it has on previous Sundays.