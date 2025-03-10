Pope had quiet night, continues to rest at Gemelli hospital

Several religious sisters gather to pray for the Pope's health outside the Gemelli hospital (AFP)

Pope Francis had a quiet night and is resting, as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to the Holy See Press Office on Monday morning.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office released a statement on Monday morning to provide an update on the Pope's recovery.

"“The Pope had a quiet night, and is resting," read the statement.

On Sunday, the Press Office said the Pope is following the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via video link from his apartment in the hospital.

The Exercises began on Sunday afternoon in the Paul VI Hall and are being led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap.

The Pope continued his therapy, as well as respiratory and motor physiotherapy. He is following the prescribed diet, which now includes solid foods.

His condition appears stable, with slight gradual improvements, as stated in Saturday evening’s medical bulletin. However, the overall situation remains complex, prompting doctors to maintain a guarded prognosis.

A medical bulletin is expected to be released on Monday evening, as it was not published on Sunday due to the stability of his clinical condition.