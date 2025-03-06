Pope's clinical condition stable, he continues his medical therapy

The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable compared to the past few days. No episodes of crisis or fever have been reported. The prognosis remains reserved. Given the stability of his condition, the next medical bulletin will be issued on Saturday.

By Vatican News

Read also 06/03/2025 Pope has another good night at the hospital, continues treatment Pope Francis has another good night at Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia and is resting, the Holy See Press Office stated on Thursday ...

The Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis' health on Friday evening. The Pope is receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

“The Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable compared to previous days.

He has not experienced any episodes of respiratory insufficiency today. The Pope has continued both respiratory and motor physiotherapy with beneficial effects. Hemodynamic parameters and blood test results remain stable.

He did not run a fever. However, the prognosis remains reserved.

Given the stability of his clinical condition, the next medical bulletin will be issued on Saturday.

Today, the Holy Father engaged in some work activities in both the morning and afternoon, alternating them with periods of rest and prayer. Before lunch, he received the Eucharist.”