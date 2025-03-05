Cardinal Roche entrusts Pope’s health to Mary

For the ninth consecutive evening, the Rosary is recited for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square.

Vatican News

"Brothers and sisters, this evening, with the recitation of the Rosary, we invoke Mary, Health of the Sick, for the health of the Holy Father, Pope Francis." With these words, Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, introduced the Rosary in St. Peter's Square on the evening of March 4, praying for the recovery of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic since February 14.

During this ninth consecutive prayer gathering, organized by the Secretariat of State and the Diocese of Rome, the cardinal reflected on the unique role of the Virgin Mary as a participant in the "mystery of the Cross," shining as "a sign of hope for those who call upon her help." Her role as a "caring mother", he said, provides assistance and consolation to "each of the children entrusted to her by Jesus."

As always, the image of “Mary, Mother of the Church”, placed before the façade of St. Peter’s Basilica, watched over the prayer. Cardinals, bishops, prelates, priests, religious men and women from the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome participated, along with hundreds of faithful who, every evening at 9 p.m. since February 24, have gathered in the square to entrust Pope Francis’ recovery to the Virgin’s intercession.

After meditating on the Sorrowful Mysteries and reciting the Salve Regina, and at the conclusion of the Litany of Loreto, Cardinal Roche invoked God to send His Spirit "to help our weakness, so that, persevering in faith, we may grow in love and walk together toward the goal of blessed hope." Finally, the assembly sang the Oremus pro Pontifice nostro, and the cardinal imparted his blessing on those present.