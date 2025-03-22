Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

Pope Francis is scheduled to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, 23 March. He will return to Casa Santa Marta after the Angelus, during which he will greet and bless the faithful from a window of the Gemelli Hospital at noon.

By Linda Bordoni

Read also 21/03/2025 Pope is improving and increasingly uses less high-flow oxygen While the Pope’s condition continues to be stable, the Holy See Press Office explains “the doctors have not yet given any indication regarding his discharge from the hospital.”

Pope Francis will be discharged from Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Sunday and he will return to his residence in the Vatican to continue his convalescence.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday evening, Doctor Sergio Alfieri, head of the Gemelli Hospital medical team that has been treating the Pope for an acute respiratory tract infection and bilateral pneumonia said “The good news the world and everyone is waiting for is that tomorrow the Holy Father will be discharged. Tomorrow he will return to Santa Marta.”

Doctor Alfieri, flanked by the Pope’s personal physician, Doctor Sergio Carbone, explained that the decision to discharge the Pope follows steady and rapid medical improvements in his clinical condition and the lifting of the prognosis.

He noted that the past week has seen significant improvements. He confirmed that when the Pope was admitted to hospital on 14 February, he was suffering an acute respiratory insufficiency due to a polymicrobial infection that resulted in bilateral pneumonia. This, he explained, necessitated a combined pharmacological treatment.

Answering questions put to him by reporters, Alfieri reiterated that the bilateral pneumonia has been successfully treated, but time is needed for a complete recovery.

Thus, the Pope has been prescribed at least two months of convalescence, during which he will be receiving medical care and will be taking an adequate period of rest.

Alfieri noted that the Holy Father’s health is improving steadily, and the hope is he will soon be able to resume a work schedule. This however, he pointed out, does not mean he will immediately be able to start meeting with people and groups as he did before.

The doctor also reiterated, as medical bulletins informed during the Pope’s entire period of hospitalization, that Pope Francis has proved to be a “good” and collaborative patient, always heeding the indications of the medical team.

He also confirmed that during this time the Pope suffered two critical episodes, during which his life was in danger. He was given non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, but he was never intubated and was always alert and oriented.

He said that a temporary “loss of voice” after bilateral pneumonia and its treatment is normal, and he said Pope Francis does not suffer from diabetes.

Asked what the life of the Pope will be like when he gets home, Alfieri said that with the continuing rehabilitation therapy, hopefully he will soon be able to resume his normal activities.

Pointing out that throughout his time in the hospital, the doctor said Pope Francis has always stayed in touch with current events, both church-related and political, and – as we have seen – has continued to dedicate himself to work activities.

He is happy to be discharged, he reiterated, and as all doctors agree, “the best way to recover is to do so at home.”