Pope to Czech pilgrims: Faith is meant to be shared joyfully

A volunteer holds a pilgrim's cross along the path to the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica (ANSA)

Pope Francis sends a message to Czech pilgrims visiting Rome for the Jubilee, and urges Christians to remain faithful to God as we walk in the footsteps of the saints.

By Devin Watkins

As he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at his Vatican residence, Pope Francis joined spiritually with several hundred pilgrims from the Czech Republic who are visiting Rome for the Jubilee of Hope.

In a message released on Saturday, the Pope thanked the pilgrims for their prayers for his health, offering his regrets that he could not join them in person.

“Your journey,” he wrote, “is a concrete sign of the desire to renew your faith, to reaffirm your bond with the Successor of Peter, and to joyfully profess your adherence to the Lord, who always walks with us, sustains us in trials, and calls us to be witnesses of His peace and love.”

Pope Francis invited the Czech pilgrims to look to the shining examples of faith that build up the faith in their land, including St. Adalbert, St. Cyril, and St. Methodius.

“Their lives show us that those who trust in God are never abandoned, even in times of trial, such as those of persecution,” he said.

He recalled that their mission seemed impossible at the time, but noted that they brought the light of the Gospel with courage and patience.

“Their example teaches us that the Christian mission is not based on visible results, but on faithfulness to God,” he said.

Even in our own day, he added, Christians are called to sow the Gospel with love and perserverance.

Entrusting our work to the Lord, said the Pope, we know that God will multiply our efforts and make them fruitful in unimaginable ways.

Pope Francis concluded his message by encouraging the Czech pilgrims to “never lose trust,” since God is at work even when we do not see immediate effects.

“Let us support one another and become, with our lives, witnesses of peace and hope in a world that is so much in need of it, even in Europe,” he said. “Our faith is not just for us—it is a gift to be shared with joy.”