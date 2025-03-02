Search

POPE

Pope Francis continues to rest following a peaceful night

The Holy See Press Office reports on Sunday morning that Pope Francis had a peaceful night and continues to rest.

By Vatican News

On Sunday morning the Holy See Press Office reported that, "the Pope is still resting following a peaceful night." 

Yesterday evening the Press Office informed journalists that the Pope's medical condition remained stable with respiratory physiotherapy alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation with a good response to gas exchange. It added that the prognosis still remains guarded.

The statement yesterday evening also noted that the Pope does not have a fever or show signs of leukocytosis (high white blood cell count). It added that the Pope remains alert, oriented and in good humour.

 

02 March 2025, 08:23

