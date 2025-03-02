Pope Francis continues to rest following a peaceful night
By Vatican News
On Sunday morning the Holy See Press Office reported that, "the Pope is still resting following a peaceful night."
Yesterday evening the Press Office informed journalists that the Pope's medical condition remained stable with respiratory physiotherapy alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation with a good response to gas exchange. It added that the prognosis still remains guarded.
The statement yesterday evening also noted that the Pope does not have a fever or show signs of leukocytosis (high white blood cell count). It added that the Pope remains alert, oriented and in good humour.
