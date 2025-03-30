Pope decries 'appalling humanitarian catastrophe' in Sudan

The Holy See Press Office publishes Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus remarks in which he prays for peace in places of suffering around the world, especially for the 'appalling humanitarian catastrophe' in Sudan, the tensions in South Sudan and Myanmar, 'suffering so much.' He also expresses his hope that this Lent may be a time of healing for all.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Holy See Press Office published Pope Francis' Angelus address on Sunday, 30 March, as Jubilee celebrations continue in the Vatican.

In the Holy Father's remarks, the Pope took his cue from the day's Gospel reading according to St. Luke, to urge all faithful to live this Lent as a time of healing.

"I am, too," he said, "experiencing it this way, in my soul and in my body."

"That is why," he continued, "I give heartfelt thanks to all those who, in the image of the Saviour, are instruments of healing for their neighbour with their word and their knowledge, with kindness and with prayer."

"Frailty and illness are experiences we all have in common; all the more, however," he said, "we are brothers in the salvation Christ has given us."



Appeals for peace conflict zones, Myanmar

The Pope went on to invite the faithful to join him in praying for peace in war and conflict-stricken areas.

In particular, he prayed for peace in war-torn Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Myanmar.

In a special way, he again acknowledged Myanmar's suffering has greatly worsened due to Friday's devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar's Mandalay region, killing more than 1,600 in the country, many others in Thailand, and leaving several hundred more missing.

Appeal for constuctive dialogue to alleviate suffering of 'beloved South Sudanese people'

Pope Francis said he continues to follow the situation in South Sudan with "great concern."

"I renew," he said, "my heartfelt appeal to all leaders to do their utmost to lower the tension in the country," adding, "We must put aside our differences and, with courage and responsibility, sit around a table and engage in constructive dialogue."

"Only in this way," he continued, "will it be possible to alleviate the suffering of the beloved South Sudanese people and to build a future of peace and stability."

Prayers for 'lasting solution to crisis' in Sudan

In addition, the Pope recalled how the war in Sudan "continues to claim innocent victims."

In this regard, he appealed, "I urge the parties concerned in the conflict to put the safeguarding of the lives of their civilian brothers and sisters first, and I hope that new negotiations will begin as soon as possible, capable of securing a lasting solution to the crisis."

"May the international community," he urged, "increase its efforts to address the appalling humanitarian catastrophe."

Good news between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Yet the Pope expressed gratitude to God "for positive events," citing specifically the ratification of the Agreement on the demarcation of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which he called "an excellent diplomatic achievement."

"I encourage both countries to continue on this path," he said.

Pope Francis concluded his Sunday address by praying that "Mary, Mother of Mercy, help the human family be reconciled in peace."