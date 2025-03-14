Pope has restful night at Rome's Gemelli hospital

St. John Paul II statue outside the Gemelli hospital (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis had a quiet night as the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia enter their last day, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office released a statement on Friday morning to update journalists on the Pope's night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

"The Pope had a quiet night," said the statement.

On Thursday evening, the Press Office said Pope Francis had celebrated the 12th anniversary of his election to the See of Peter with healthcare staff attending him.

The Pope has been following the annual Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via video link with the Paul VI Hall, which are scheduled to conclude on Friday.

Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, has offered twice-daily reflections on the theme "The Hope of Eternal Life" for officials of the Roman Curia.

The Holy Father continues to alternate between non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day.

The Press Office is expected to release a new medical bulletin on the Pope's health on Friday evening.

He was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 to receive treatment for bilateral pneumonia.