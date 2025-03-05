Pope calls parish in Gaza as his condition remains stable on Ash Wednesday

People pray for the Pope's health outside the Gemelli hospital (ANSA)

As his clinical condition remained stable with no new respiratory episodes, Pope Francis called the Catholic parish in Gaza and carried out several work activities, according to the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday evening.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office released the following statement on Wednesday evening providing the daily medical update on Pope Francis' health.

"The Holy Father remained stable today as well, without any episodes of respiratory insufficiency.

"As planned, he utilized supplemental, high-flow oxygenation, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed tonight.

"The Holy Father increased his respiratory and active motor physiotherapy. He spent the day in his armchair.

"Given the complexity of the clinical situation, the prognosis remains guarded.

"This morning, in the private apartment located on the 10th floor, the Holy Father participated in the rite of the blessing of the Sacred Ashes, which were imposed on him by the celebrant. He then received the Eucharist.

"Afterwards, he engaged in several work activities. During the morning, he also called Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Holy Family Church in Gaza.

"In the afternoon, he alternated between rest and work."

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since he was hospitalized on February 14.