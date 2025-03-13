Pope Francis marks 12th anniversary of pontificate in hospital

As Pope Francis recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, we recall the many expressions of pastoral care for the universal Church he has carried out over the past year.

By Vatican News

In the twelfth year of his pontificate, Pope Francis marked several key events for the Catholic Church, during which he turned 88 years old.

He has spent the past month receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Before this health-induced pause, the Pope recited the Angelus or Regina Coeli with the faithful 45 times, held 32 General Audiences, presided over 30 Masses, and held nearly 230 meetings.

He opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica on December 24, 2024, to inaugurate the Jubilee of Hope.

Two days later, he opened the Holy Door at Rebibbia prison, symbolically extending the Jubilee into areas of life most in need of reconciliation.

Throughout October, Pope Francis led the final session of the Synod on Synodality, which closed the three-year process to engage all corners of the Church in discussions on listening and participation.

In September, the Pope undertook his longest-ever Apostolic Journey, which took him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore.

That same month, he visited Luxembourg and Belgium, and then in December he travelled to the French island of Corsica.

The Holy Father also made three pastoral visits to the Italian cities of Venice, Verona, and Trieste between May and July.

During the year, Pope Francis published his fourth encyclical, Dilexit nos, focusing on the role of Jesus Christ’s heart in modern society.

He also presided over his tenth Consistory, creating 21 new cardinals from countries such as Iran, Japan, Chile, the Philippines, and Algeria.

Throughout the year, the Pope engaged in sent letters and telegrams to Church leaders in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas, never tiring of appealing for everyone to seek peace.

Then, on February 14, he was admitted to hospital after suffering for several days from a bout of bronchitis.

After the most critical part of his illness had passed, the Pope sent an audio message to the faithful praying for him in St. Peter’s Square on March 6.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square,” he said in Spanish. “I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."