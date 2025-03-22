Search

Pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Naples Pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Naples  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
Pope expresses 'great joy' over prayers of support

Pope Francis tells pilgrims from dioceses across Italy that he is overjoyed to know that "you are united to me, and among yourselves, in the Lord Jesus".

By Joseph Tulloch

In a brief message from Rome's Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis on Saturday greeted groups of pilgrims from dioceses across Italy currently in Rome for the Jubilee Year.

These pilgrimages, the Pope wrote, "express the unity which joins you as one community around your pastors and the bishop of Rome". They also demonstrate, the he added, the pilgrims' "commitment to accepting Jesus' invitation to enter through the narrow door". 

Love, the Pope said, always fulfils these dual functions of "uniting us and helping us to grow together". For this reason, he explained, God had brought the pilgrims together at the tomb of St Peter, "from which you will be able to set off even stronger in faith and more united in charity".

'Great joy' over 'unity' with pilgrims

The Pope then thanked the pilgrims for their prayers for his health.

"Recently, I have very much felt the support that comes from your closeness," the Pope said, "particularly the prayers which you have been accompanying me with."

"Even though I can't be with you physically," the Pope continued , "I want to express my great joy in knowing that you are united to me, and among yourselves, in the Lord Jesus".

Pope Francis drew his message to a close by assuring the pilgrims of his prayers, and asking for theirs in return: "I bless you and pray for you. And please: continue to pray for me too".

22 March 2025, 12:30

