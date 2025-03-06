Pope donates 1 million euros to Rome Diocese for housing crisis

In recent weeks, before his hospitalization at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, Pope Francis contributed to the Don Roberto Sardelli Fund for housing emergencies.

By Vatican News

Read also 15/11/2024 Pope asks the Church of Rome to help address housing crisis Pope Francis sends a letter the clergy and religious orders ministering in the Diocese of Rome, inviting them to open their facilities or vacant apartments to homeless as ...

In the past weeks, Pope Francis has donated one million euros to renovate a former clergy house in Rome, which will be converted into 20 apartments for those in need.

The news was first announced on January 30 during a gathering in memory of Don Roberto Sardelli at the Roman parish of San Policarpo, though the exact amount of the Pope's donation was not disclosed at the time.

In recent days, the figure was revealed in a letter sent by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome to the priests of the Diocese.

A prophetic gesture

Cardinal Reina noted in a statement that "from June 23 to 27, 2025, we will celebrate the Jubilee of seminarians, bishops, and priests. To prepare spiritually, as the Church of Rome, it is appropriate to offer a concrete sign of charity and hope."

During Pope Francis’ visit to the diocesan assembly at St. John Lateran on October 25, the issue of the housing crisis was highlighted. Cardinal Reina recalled that "as a Church, we have brought this issue to the attention of the relevant authorities. If we have raised our voices, I believe it is important to take a prophetic action that gives greater credibility to what we have said."

Monthly support

"For this reason," Cardinal Reina continued, "after extensive and in-depth discussions with the Presbyteral Council, we have conceived this 'sign of hope': to support the Don Roberto Sardelli Fund (named after a priest of our diocese who devoted his ministry passionately to the homeless) through designated donations. These funds will help families who lack the necessary guarantees to secure a rental contract or those struggling to pay ever-increasing rents."

The cardinal invited the clergy to contribute by donating one month's worth of their financial support or a portion of it. "I hope," he said, "that this decision of ours will touch the hearts of many others so that the Church of Rome can raise greater awareness and encourage more men and women to support the Sardelli Fund, actively addressing the housing emergency in our city."