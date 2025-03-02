Pope's condition stable, mechanical ventilation discontinued

People pray in front of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the Pope is currently undergoing treatment (ANSA)

Pope Francis continues to receive oxygen and has no fever. This morning, he participated in Mass. The prognosis remains guarded.

By Vatican News

On Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office released the following update on Pope Francis' health:

"Today, too, the Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable. The Pope has not required non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only supplemental high-flow oxygenation. He does not have a fever.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains guarded.

This morning, the Holy Father participated in Holy Mass, together with those who have been caring for him during these days of hospitalization. Afterward, he alternated rest with prayer."

No direct consequences from last Friday's isolated bronchospasm are evident. However, the risk of a deterioration in the Pope's condition remains.

Pope Francis has been hospitalised with breathing difficulties since the 14th February.