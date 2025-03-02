Search

Search

Search

enenglish
People pray in front of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the Pope is currently undergoing treatment People pray in front of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the Pope is currently undergoing treatment  (ANSA)
POPE

Pope's condition stable, mechanical ventilation discontinued

Pope Francis continues to receive oxygen and has no fever. This morning, he participated in Mass. The prognosis remains guarded.

By Vatican News

On Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office released the following update on Pope Francis' health:

"Today, too, the Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable. The Pope has not required non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only supplemental high-flow oxygenation. He does not have a fever.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains guarded.

This morning, the Holy Father participated in Holy Mass, together with those who have been caring for him during these days of hospitalization. Afterward, he alternated rest with prayer."

No direct consequences from last Friday's isolated bronchospasm are evident. However, the risk of a deterioration in the Pope's condition remains. 

Pope Francis has been hospitalised with breathing difficulties since the 14th February. 

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
02 March 2025, 18:37

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission