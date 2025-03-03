Pope Francis slept well through the night at Gemelli hospital
By Vatican News
Pope Francis slept well throughout the night, the Holy See Press Office said on Monday morning.
The latest update follows a Sunday evening statement that indicated the Pope's condition has remained stable.
The Press Office gave further details, noting that the Pope has not required "non-invasive mechanical ventilation," as he had used in recent days, but was still receiving supplemental, high-flow oxygenation.
It noted, too, that the Holy Father continues to be afebrile; that is, he does not have a fever.
Consistent with the complexity of the Pope's clinical condition, the prognosis remains guarded.
On Sunday, Pope Francis participated in Holy Mass with those who have been caring for him during his hospitalization. He spent the rest of the day alternating between rest and prayer.
No direct consequences from the bronchospasm the Pope experienced on Friday are evident; however, there is still a possibility the Holy Father's condition could deteriorate.
Pope Francis has been in Gemelli since 14 February, when he was admitted due to breathing difficulties.
