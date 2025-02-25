Gaza's Holy Family Parish sends well-wishes to Pope Francis

Gaza's Holy Family parish sends a video to Pope Francis, wishing him a speedy recovery as he is being treated for pneumonia in hospital.

By Francesca Merlo

For over a year, a relationship of mutual support has united Pope Francis and the Holy Family parish in Gaza. Since the outbreak of war, the Pope has called the parish and its community every evening at 7pm, checking in on their well-being amidst the Israeli offensive. Now, as he battles double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the parishioners are returning that same closeness, sending him a short albeit heartfelt video message of prayer and encouragement.

The parish in Gaza City, not only continues its pastoral activities but currently hosts about 500 people who have been displaced by the Israeli bombings, offering shelter, food and accompaniment in a time of despair.

In their video for the Pope, the parishioners, along with parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli, can be seen wrapped up warm and standing before the altar of their parish.

"Dear Holy Father, we are gathered here in Gaza after today’s Mass. It is very, very cold, but we want to express our gratitude, our closeness, and our prayers. The whole world is praying for you and is deeply grateful, and we all wish you good health."

Thanks on both sides

Just as a man in the video says "Thank you so much, we wish you good health, we are praying for you always," beside him, the men, women, and children all nod in agreement before ending the message by saying in unison: "God bless you always. Shukran, shukran!"

Always in contact

Despite his hospitalisation on 14 February, the Pope defied a total blackout in Gaza, as well as his health struggles, and made two video calls to Gaza reiterating his solidarity and support. He was unable to do so in the following days due to difficulties tied to his health condition, but on Monday, after the Holy See Press Office reported a "slight improvement" in his health, he was able to call the Holy Family parish again, to express his closeness and personal thanks for the video message.