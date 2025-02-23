Pope to deacons: ‘Be apostles of forgiveness and selfless servants’

Celebrating Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons, Archbishop Rino Fisichella reads Pope Francis's homily in which he encourages deacons to be apostles of forgiveness, selfless servants and builders of communion. He also asks for prayers for the Pope who is receiving treatment for double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

By Lisa Zengarini

At Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons, on Sunday, Pope Francis focused his reflection on the theme of gratuity which, he said, is particularly relevant to the diaconate but is also vital for all Christians in their journey of faith.

The Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization as the Pope continues to be treated at Gemelli Hospital for his bilateral pneumonia.

"Brothers and sisters, and especially you, dear deacons, and you who will soon enter the sacred order of the diaconate through the laying on of hands," said the Archbishop, "it is a particular joy for me to read the Homily that Pope Francis himself would have delivered to all of you on this special Sunday."

"In the Eucharistic celebration, where communion takes on its fullest and most meaningful dimension, we feel Pope Francis—though in a hospital bed—close to us, present among us. This compels us to make our prayer even stronger and more fervent, so that the Lord may assist him in this time of trial and illness," he said.

“"[Lets] make our prayer even stronger and more fervent, so that the Lord may assist Pope Francis in this time of trial and illness.”

Forgiveness

Read also 21/02/2025 6,000 pilgrims arrive in Rome for Jubilee of Deacons The fourth major event of the Jubilee of Hope is dedicated to deacons: from February 21 to 23, 4,000 of them will be in Rome to pass through the Holy Door and participate in a ...

Drawing from today’s readings, Pope Francis reflected on three declinations of gratuity, the first of which is forgiveness, summarized by Jesus' command to love our enemies (Luke 6:27).

With this call, the Pope explained, Jesus reminds us that “we need to be able to forgive and to ask forgiveness, to rebuild relationships and even to choose not to withhold our love from those who hurt or betray us” because ”a world that feels nothing but hatred towards its adversaries is a world without hope and without a future, doomed to endless war, divisions and vendettas”, as we sadly see today.

“Forgiveness means preparing a welcoming and safe future for us and our communities.”

Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons

Forgiveness is therefore an essential part of the Christian vocation, and of the deacons’ ministry, in particular, that “carries them to the peripheries of our world.”

As models’ of forgiveness the Pope referenced David’s loyalty and restraint towards King Saul who persecuted him from today’s first reading; Saint Stephen, and Jesus Himself, who prays for those who crucify Him and offers salvation to the good thief (Luke 23:34, 43).

Selfless service

The Pope then highlighted selfless service, emphasizing Jesus’ words, "Do good and lend, expecting nothing in return" (Luke 6:35).

Recalling that selfless service is “not a secondary aspect” of their activity but “an essential dimension” of their identity Pope Francis encouraged deacons to serve joyfully and with humility without seeking recognition, thus heeding the example of Jesus who teaches us that greatness comes through serving others (Mark 10:45).

“Through your cooperation and generosity, said the Pope, “you will be a bridge linking the altar to the street and the Eucharist to people’s daily lives.”

“Charity will be your most beautiful liturgy and the liturgy your humblest service.”

Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons

Communion

The third aspect of gratuity the Pope mentioned was communion, which is “nurtured” by giving freely without expecting anything in return.

Communion, he remarked , is built by extending their mission and embracing the poor, the “treasures of the Church”, as Saint Lawrence, their patron saint said. Deacons express communion by making others feel valued and included, not just with words but through their actions. “Your mission sets you apart from society only to be re-immersed in it in order to enable it to be an ever more open and welcoming place for everyone,” the Pope said.

Humility

Finally Pope Francis turned to those preparing for priesthood, urging them them not to consider their priestly ordination not as a "promotion" to a higher status but rather as a “descent” into humility, because ordination is about lowering oneself to serve others.

Concluding, Pope Francis entrusts deacons to the Virgin Mary, and to Saint Lawrence, their patron so o they may become apostles of forgiveness, selfless servants of our brothers and sisters, and builders of communion.

Listen to our report

Holy Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons