Pope praises Talitha Kum's unceasing efforts to combat scourge of trafficking

During the Week of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis praises the Talitha Kum network for its global and hands-on efforts to combat the worldwide and unabated scourge of human trafficking.

"We must not tolerate the shameful exploitation of so many of our sisters and brothers. Trafficking in human bodies, the sexual exploitation even of small children and forced labour are a disgrace and a very serious violation of fundamental human rights."

Pope Francis stressed this in the remarks he pronounced to a delegation of Talitha Kum, a Catholic network of religious sisters dedicated to combatting human trafficking through prevention, advocacy, and survivor support, and organizers of the World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, in his residence on Friday.

St. Bakhita's heroic example

Recalling that the 11th International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking takes place on Saturday, 8 February 2025, the Pope recognized their encounter falls on the eve of the feast of Saint Josephine Bakhita, "a victim of this terrible social scourge."

St. Bakhita's story, the Pope underscored in his discourse, "gives us strength and shows us that with the Lord’s grace, it is possible for those who suffered injustice and violence to shatter their chains, to go free and to become messengers of hope to others in difficult situations."

Unabated global phenomenon

Addressing those present, the Holy Father decried human trafficking as "a global phenomenon that claims millions of victims and continues unabated."

"It continually finds new ways," he lamented, "to infiltrate our societies the world over. "

Pope Francis meets with Talitha Kum network.

Must accept responsibility for combatting the crime

In the face of this tragedy, the Pope appealed, "we must not remain indifferent. Like yourselves, we need to unite our forces and our voices, calling upon everyone to accept responsibility for combating this form of crime that profits from the most vulnerable."

Thanking Talitha Kum for its service in particular, Pope Francis said, "I am pleased to meet you and to join you in your daily commitment to put an end to human trafficking."

"I know," he acknowledged, "that you are an international group, and some of you have traveled very far for this week of prayer and awareness against human trafficking."

Continue working and providing care together

In a special way, the Pope expressed his appreciation to the youth ambassadors, who, he acknowledged, continue to find new ways of raising awareness of, and providing information about, "the evil" of human trafficking.

In this context, he called on organizations and individuals in this network to continue to work together, making victims and survivors their "primary concern, listening to their stories, caring for their wounds, and enabling them to make their voices heard in society at large."

"That," he underscored, "is what it means to be ambassadors of hope, and it is my hope that during this Jubilee Year many others will follow your example."

Pope Francis concluded by imparting his Apostolic Blessing, reassuring them of his prayers, and asking them to pray for him.

