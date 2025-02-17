Pope's complex clinical picture requires longer hospitalization

The Holy See Press Office releases an update on Pope Francis' health as he is treated for a respiratory infection in hospital, noting that his complex clinical picture requires an adequate time of treatment in the hospital, and, accordingly, that his Wednesday General Audience this week is therefore cancelled.

By Vatican News

"The results of the medical tests carried out over the past few days and today have shown a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further change in therapy.



"All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalisation."

This was the communique of the Holy See Press on Monday updating journalists on the health of Pope Francis who was hospitalized with bronchitis on 14 February at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

As a result of this, the Press Office has noted the Pope's General Audience, this week, is therefore cancelled.

Pope in good spirits, called Gaza parish

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, also told journalists on Monday that the Pope is in good spirits.

On Friday and Saturday, the Holy Father called the the parishioners of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, led by Argentine-born Father Gabriel Romanelli and his assistant, Egyptian-born Father Yusuf Asad.

The Holy Father, who has frequently spoken with Fr. Romanelli throughout the nearly 15 months of massacres, violence, fear, and hunger, called to check in, as he does daily, to see how everyone was doing.

Speaking to Vatican Media's Salvatore Cernuzio, Fr. Romanelli noted, “The Holy Father called us the first two days of hospitalization, people were waiting at 8 p.m. Gaza time as always."

"Although we had a blackout in the whole area of Gaza City, he insisted and managed to contact us with a video-call," he shared.

As the Pope checked in on the parishioners and imparted his blessing, the people expressed their closeness to him.

Prayers and blessings

“We heard his voice. It is true, he is more tired. He himself said, 'I have to take care of myself.' But you could hear the clear voice, he listened to us well,” the Argentine priest stressed.

Last night, on Sunday, however, “Pope Francis sent a written message to my cell phone,” Father Gabriel recounts. "There was no expectation in the Holy Family people for the Pope's call. Yet the Pope, regardless, sent the pastor of the parish a message saying he thanked Fr. Romanelli for the parish's closeness and prayers, and reciprocated with his blessing.

Finally, Fr. Romanelli expressed, “We hope that the recovery will happen soon, and that he can return to St. Peter's to continue his mission and work.”