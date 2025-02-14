Pope receives Slovakian Prime Minister

On Friday morning, Pope Francis welcomed the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, to the Vatican.

Statement of the Holy See Press Office

Today the Holy Father Francis received in audience His Excellency Mr. Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, who also met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by the Reverend Mirosław Wachowski, under-secretary for Relations with States.



During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, mutual appreciation for the sound bilateral relations was expressed, and commitment in favour of social cohesion was renewed. In this context, particular attention was paid to the question of anthropology and matters regarding the family and education.



The international framework was also explored, focusing on the continuing instability in Ukraine and the prospects for peace, as well as the fragile truce in Israel and Palestine and the serious humanitarian emergency in Gaza.



Cordial talks at the Secretariat of State

Exchange of gifts



At the conclusion of the audience with Pope Francis, which lasted about thirty minutes, the Holy Father presented Prime Minister Fico with a terracotta artwork depicting Saint Francis of Assisi, entitled “Tenderness and Love”; as well as a copy of this year’s Message for Peace and a book with the title “Persecuted for the Truth: Ukrainian Greek-Catholics Behind the Iron Curtain.”

For his part, the Slovakian prime minister offered Pope Francis a bronze representation of Sts Cyril and Methodius; and a picture on wood by a Slovak artist depicting a guardian angel.

The exchange of gifts at the conclusion of the audience