Pope prays for victims of Sweden school shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting killing at least 10 people at a school in Sweden on Tuesday, Pope Francis expresses his closeness to the victims and all those suffering their loss.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis is praying for all those grieving following the worst mass shooting in Sweden's history.

In a telegram of condolences sent on the Holy Father's behalf by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope reassured Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of his sadness for the tragedy.

Expressing his profound sadness for the fatal shooting that claimed at least 10 lives on Tuesday in the city Örebro in central Sweden, the Pope offered his spiritual closeness to all affected by the traumatic incident.

Moreover, the Pope, in his message, offered "prayers for the repose of the souls of those who have died, for the consolation of their grieving families and friends, and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Finally, Pope Francis reiterated that "at this difficult time for the nation," he "invokes upon the people of Sweden, Almighty God’s gifts of unity and peace."

Around 10 people were killed in the shooting at an adult education centre, marking the country's deadliest gun attack. The gunman, whose motivation is not yet known, is believed to be among those killed.