Pope prays for victims of bus crash in Guatemala

At least 55 people died in the incident (AFP or licensors)

After a bus falls from a bridge in Guatemala, leaving at least 55 dead, Pope Francis prays for those who have died, and for the swift recovery of those injured.

By Joseph Tulloch

Pope Francis has said he is “deeply saddened” by a recent bus crash in Guatemala, which has left at least 55 dead.

In a telegram sent to Archbishop Gonzalo de Villa y Vásquez of Santiago de Guatemala, the Pope said that he “offers prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased”, who plunged to their deaths after a crowded bus fell from a highway bridge.



The message – signed by Holy See Secretary of State Pietro Parolin – adds that Pope Francis “sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims”, along with “expressions of comfort, sincere concern, and wishes for the swift recovery of the injured”.

Relatives and neigbours of the deceased take part in the funeral

The incident

A densely packed bus was traveling into Guatemala City, the country’s capital, on the morning of Monday, 10th February, when it fell approximately 20 meters from highway bridge Puente Belice.

Investigators said that there were 53 bodies recovered at the scene, and the San Juan de Dios Hospital confirmed that two passengers brought there had also died. Others were seriously injured.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream. It landed upside down and half-submerged.

Firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran said that a multi-vehicle crash had been responsible for sending the bus off the road and into the steep gorge. Another spokesman said that children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.