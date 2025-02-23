Pope to deacons: Continue with joy and love

In the Angelus address Pope Francis chose to have published this Sunday while he recovers at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, he encourages deacons to continue their service joyfully and with love, and expresses his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers, caring for him and for the patients throughout the hospital.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I urge you to continue with joy your apostolate and – as today’s Gospel suggests – to be a sign of a love that embraces all, that transforms evil into good and generates a fraternal world."

Pope Francis gave this encouragement to deacons worldwide, in his Angelus address on Sunday, 22 February 2025.

As he had done last Sunday, following his hospitalization at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for double pneumonia, the Holy Father did not pronounce the address, but requested the Holy See Press Office publish the address, to be at the disposal of all the faithful.

In the address, the Holy Father recalled the Jubilee of Deacons underway in the Vatican, and in particular, that Mass was celebrated this morning in St. Peter's Basilica, which included the ordination of several deacons.

"I greet them and the participants in the Jubilee of Deacons that has been held these days in the Vatican," Pope Francis expressed, adding, "I thank the Dicasteries for the Clergy and for Evangelization for preparing this event."

Addressing his "dear brothers in the diaconate," the Pope observed, "you dedicate yourselves to the proclamation of the Word and to the service of charity."

The Holy Father likewise praised their dedication to "carrying out your ministry in the Church with words and deeds, bringing God's love and mercy to all."

In this spirit, the Pope urged them to continue with joy and love. "Do not be afraid to risk love!" he said.

"As for me," the Holy Father added, "I continue confidently with my stay at the Gemelli Polyclinic, receiving the necessary treatments," noting, "and rest is also part of the therapy!"

With this sentiment, Pope Francis added, "I sincerely thank the doctors and healthcare workers at this hospital for the attention they are showing me" and "for the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick."