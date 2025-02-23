Pope on Ukraine: 'Painful and shameful' anniversary 'for all humanity'

During his Angelus address, which Pope Francis asked the Holy See Press Office to release while he recovers in the hospital, the Holy Father remembers the imminent three-year anniversary of the War in Ukraine on 24 February 2025, calling it "a painful and shameful occasion for all humanity," and saying he renews his solidarity with suffering Ukrainians and for all victims of armed conflicts as he prays for peace.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Tomorrow marks the third anniversary of the full-scale war against Ukraine: a painful and shameful occasion for all of humanity!"

Pope Francis expressed this during the Angelus address he chose to have published on Sunday, one day before the three-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The Holy Father has been being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, diagnosed with double pneumonia.

In his Angelus remarks, the Holy Father remembered "martyred Ukraine."

"As I renew my solidarity with the martyred Ukrainian people," the Pope reminded, "I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, Israel, and throughout the Middle East, in Myanmar, in Kivu, and in Sudan."

The Holy Father also expressed his gratitude for all those who have been praying for him.

"In these days, I have received many messages of affection," he noted, saying, "I have been particularly moved by the letters and drawings from children.

"Thank you for this closeness and for the comforting prayers I have received from all over the world!" the Pope concluded, before reassuring, "I entrust everyone to the intercession of Mary and ask you to pray for me."