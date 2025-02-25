Pope on AI: Responsibility is key

Pope Francis appeals for responsibility and conscience in his message to the Fourth Latin American Conference organized by CEPROME and the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, on the theme 'Artificial Intelligence and Sexual Abuse: A New Challenge for Prevention.'

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

When we use or design AI, we must remember that we remain responsible...

Pope Francis stressed this in his message to the participants in the Fourth Latin American Conference organized by CEPROME and the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, on the theme 'Artificial Intelligence and Sexual Abuse: A New Challenge for Prevention,' taking place in Lima, Peru, from 25 to 27 February 2025.

In the message, signed 13 January, the Pope said he wished to join all those participating in the Congress.

"I pray to God," he stressed, "to sustain all efforts aimed at eradicating this scourge from society and, in particular, to bless the initiative you are promoting and the fruits it is meant to bear."

“I pray to God to sustain all efforts aimed at eradicating this scourge from society and, in particular, to bless the initiative you are promoting and the fruits it is meant to bear.”

AI revolutionizing the internet

Recalling that they have chosen as the theme "Artificial Intelligence," he observed that "like a tsunami," it "has revolutionized the ever-evolving realities of the internet."

He said that "for an elderly priest, the technical components of these topics may be difficult to grasp, and it is challenging to stay updated on every advancement in this parallel universe we call the web." "However, truth—Truth with a capital T—which is Jesus Christ," he continued, "will always remain relevant and, therefore, valid for reflection on any subject that presents itself as new."

“However, truth—Truth Hwith a capital T—which is Jesus Christ, will always remain relevant and, therefore, valid for reflection on any subject that presents itself as new”

Among the many issues that may arise regarding Artificial Intelligence, and that he acknowledged they certainly will address systematically, in their discussions, is the need for "responsibility."

The responsibility remains 'ours'

In the case of artificial intelligence, there is a "perceived impunity," which, he observed, "reaches a new level, as it moves beyond merely viewing, transmitting, or collecting inappropriate materials to the creation of 'new,' synthetic content."

"The fact that our own hands did not produce these materials," he noted, "may create the false illusion that we are not the ones 'doing' something shameful—attacking a person, stealing an image, using someone else's concept or idea, or exposing something intimate that should remain private."

"But that is not true," he went on to caution, reminding, "The machine follows our commands; it executes but does not decide on its own—except to the extent that it has been programmed to do so."

The Pope compared being aware of AI's risks to that of the risks when we drive a powerful car.

Using technology, he suggested, has risks that can create harm, just like those when we, in a powerful car, "step on the accelerator" or "cross into the opposite lane."

Scripture can guide us

Within the framework of their own responsibility, Pope Francis stressed, both users of such technology and its designers, "who must ensure its safety," "must be held accountable."

In this sense, Scripture, the Holy Father said, can guide us in responding to these challenges.

First, it can do so, he noted "by giving voice to God and to the victims who cry out to Him so that awareness is raised about the harm being done," and "second," "by exposing the falsehood of using technology as an excuse to ease our conscience," "urging individuals, technology designers, and authorities to establish clear, concrete, and enforceable regulations to prevent its harmful or criminal use."

Finally, Pope Francis concluded by praying that Jesus bless the Congress participants, that Mary watch over them, and by requesting their prayers.