Pope continues to show slight improvement

Pope Francis continues to show signs of improvement, with his kidney issues subsiding. A recent CT scan confirmed a normal progression of his lung inflammation, and his blood tests returned good results. In the afternoon, he resumed his work. However, his prognosis remains guarded.

By Vatican News

On Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided the following update on Pope Francis' health:

"The Holy Father's condition has shown a slight further improvement over the past 24 hours. The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided. A chest CT scan carried out last night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation. Blood tests conducted today confirmed the improvement seen yesterday.

The Holy Father remains on high-flow oxygen therapy but has not experienced any asthma-like respiratory episodes today. Respiratory physiotherapy is continuing. Despite the slight improvement, his prognosis remains guarded.

This morning, the Holy Father received the Eucharist, and in the afternoon, he resumed his work."