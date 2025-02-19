Pope in stable condition, blood exams show slight improvement

The Holy See Press Office in its update on Wednesday evening reports that Pope Francis' clinical condition is stationary, while today he was able to meet with his closest collaborators and receive a visit from Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office provided the following update on Wednesday evening, 19 February:

The Holy Father's clinical condition is stationary. The blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory indices.

After breakfast, the Pope read some newspapers and then went about his work with his closest collaborators. Before lunch he received the Eucharist. In the afternoon, he received a visit from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he spent 20 minutes in private.