Pope will not lead Sunday Angelus
By Vatican News
As Pope Francis continues his therapy at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, following the precautions outlined yesterday by his medical team, the scheduled events for Sunday, February 22, will follow the same format as the previous week.
According to the Vatican Press Office— which reported via Telegram this morning that the Pope "slept well"— Francis will not lead the Angelus prayer at noon. Instead, the text will be published at that same time, as was done last Sunday.
The Jubilee of Deacons
Before the Marian prayer, a Mass with diaconal ordinations is scheduled at 9 AM in St. Peter’s Basilica, as part of the Jubilee celebrations for deacons.
The Holy See Press Office announced that the celebrant will be Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World. He will read the homily prepared by Pope Francis for the occasion.
