Pope highlights continued relevance of ‘Gaudium et spes’

In an audience with members of the Gaudium Et Spes Foundation, Pope Francis emphasizes the contemporary relevance of the Vatican II Constitution for which it is named, saying the message of "Gaudium et spes" coincides with the synodal spirit of the Church.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Francis used the occasion of an audience with members of the Gaudium Et Spes Foundation to reflect on the enduring relevance of the Vatican II document from which the group takes its name.



The work of the Foundation “honours” the Council’s sole “ Pastoral Constitution ” and “makes present the relevance of this document,” the Pope said in printed remarks that were later published by the Holy See Press Office.



Tying Gaudium et spes to the Church’s ongoing commitment to synodality, Pope Francis said the Council’s message “coincides with the synodal spirit of the Church, where all are united in Christ, forming a universal brotherhood, as members of His Body.”



This unity is formed by the Holy Spirit, the Pope continued, and is manifested in solidarity, especially solidarity “with those who suffer the most.”



Pope Francis explained that the “family” of all those united as brothers and sisters in Christ’s Body, are nourished by the Eucharist, “the spiritual meal served to all equally,” which in turns brings us into communion with God and with one another.



Finally, the Pope said, the “power of the Holy Spirit leads us to be instruments of God’s love,” which seeks to reach “all people, without distinction.”



The Holy Father concluded his remarks by thanking members of the Gaudium Et Spes Foundation “for being a source of hope for many people who suffer and are discouraged,” and “who feel that God caresses and consoles them in the midst of their pain” through the works undertaken by the Foundation.

