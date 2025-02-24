Search

Pope had good tenth night in hospital

Pope Francis slept well on his tenth night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated for double pneumonia, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis had a restful tenth night in the hospital, according to a statement published on Monday morning by the Holy See Press Office.

"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting," read the statement.

The Pope is receiving treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

On Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office said his condition remains critical, though he has not experienced any respiratory crises since Saturday morning.


Pope Francis had received blood transfusions to bring up his hemoglobin levels.

"The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control," said the Sunday press statement, adding that "High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas."

Earlier on Sunday, the Pope attended Mass in his apartment in Gemelli Hospital with the doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment.

24 February 2025, 08:21

