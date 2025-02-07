Pope: Vocation means perceiving the needs of others

In the message for a three-day Congress on vocation in Spain, Pope Francis invites us to always make our talents bear fruit. This is the ultimate purpose of existence, he says: “Wherever God sends you, bring him along: to your office, to your family, to your apostolate”.

By Antonella Palermo

Cultivate a perspective that perceives the needs of your brothers and sisters.

That’s Pope Francis’ message in a new letter to participants at the National Congress on Vocations in Spain, entitled For Whom Am I? Assembly of those Called to Mission.

The Congress is taking place in Madrid from February 7 to 9, and is bringing together 3,000 attendees from 70 Spanish dioceses, accompanied by 65 bishops. Represented among them are 54 lay movements and associations, 120 religious congregations, and 250 different mission-driven entities. Approximately one-third of the participants are under the age of 35.

This three-day Congress marks the conclusion of the Spanish bishops' pastoral plan, initiated in 2021. Its title, meanwhile, echoes a question posed by Pope Francis in his apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit (n. 286), published following the 15th General Assembly of the Synod on Youth, Faith, and Vocational Discernment.

Using talents

Drawing on the biblical account of the rich young man, Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s response to the question of how to attain eternal life. He emphasized that "we are all stewards of the gifts of grace and nature that the Lord has given us. Our talents must be invested and yield interest; our possessions must be shared so that their benefits reach others."

The Pope underscored that the good we seek cannot be achieved merely by fulfilling requirements or reaching goals. Even if we strive to do everything from a young age, something essential will always be missing—the total gift of ourselves in following Jesus in the ultimate test of love.

A life for others

Pope Francis also recalled the devastating floods that struck Spain in late October, highlighting the many acts of courage and solidarity that followed. He stressed that “others” are the tangible purpose of our lives.

The Pope then contrasted the rich young man—who failed to invest in the essential mission to which God had called him—with those who took extraordinary action to help disaster victims, welcome migrants, or assist during the tragic eruption of the La Palma volcano.

The universal call to generosity

The Pope urged against squandering our material and spiritual resources, warning that they can distance us from others and from God. Instead, he encouraged people to reach a point where “we owe nothing to one another but love.”

He further emphasized the need to bring God into all areas of life, declaring, “This is our vocation.” Pope Francis dismissed the notion that one's resources are insufficient, reminding the faithful that though the apostles lacked "gold and silver," after receiving the Holy Spirit, they recognized the needs of the poor and responded beyond expectations.

Instead of giving alms, they invited the paralytic at the temple (cf. Acts 3:1-8) to look at them, to witness their poverty, and, once they had his attention, to rise from his affliction.

The Congress

The Congress opened with greetings from Bishop Luis Argüello, President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE); Cardinal José Cobo, Archbishop of Madrid; Archbishop José Manuel García Cordeiro of Braga, in charge of Vocations and Youth at the Council of European Bishops' Conferences (CCEE); and the Apostolic Nuncio to Spain, Archbishop José Manuel García Cordeiro.

The event commenced with the presentation of an initial framework document, the result of collective efforts. The first day concluded with a prayer vigil led by Bishop Carlos Escribano, President of the Episcopal Commission for Laity, Family, and Life.

Saturday will be dedicated to discussions on four key themes: Word, Community, Subject, and Mission. Around sixty workshops will be conducted on each theme, culminating in a final report summarizing the insights and recommendations of the Congress.