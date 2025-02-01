Pope to Ukrainian youth: 'Be patriots, reject war, forgive'

Pope Francis participates in a video conference with 250 young Ukrainians from Kyiv and various cities in Europe and the Americas.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Pope Francis on Saturday responded to questions put to him by young Ukrainians and encouraged them to be forgiving despite the challenges they face as their country continues to be ravaged by war.

During an event organized by Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas and Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the Pope engaged with groups of young people in and from the war-torn nation urging them to resist the instinct to "respond to a punch with another punch." He also spoke of the importance of loving one's homeland, recalling the example of Oleksandr, a soldier who went to the frontlines with a small Gospel in his pocket. "Remember the heroes who have given their lives for your country," he said.

A historic encounter

The gathering, described by Archbishop Shevchuk as "the first meeting in history between the Pope of Rome and young Ukrainians," took place in the Cathedral of the Resurrection in Kyiv. "If the air-raid alarm sounds, we will have to interrupt the connection and move to the underground shelters," Shevchuk warned. Despite a recent airstrike, the youth were able to connect thanks to the restoration of power and internet services.

Among those present was Bishop Jan Sobilo, Auxiliary of the Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia, a region heavily affected by bombings, as well as Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas, who introduced the guests to Pope Francis. Seeing the Nuncio on screen, the Pope remarked, "He is good!"

Dialogue and forgiveness

Seated at a desk in the hall of Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis listened attentively, taking notes on a blank sheet of paper. The session began with the sign of the cross and the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. The Apostolic Nuncio read a passage from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans: "We boast in the hope of the glory of God... we even boast of our afflictions, knowing that affliction produces endurance."

The Pope then invited the youth to ask any questions they desired.

Three testimonies preceded the discussion. A 17-year-old girl from a devout family shared the story of her brother, a soldier wounded multiple times and left surrounded by enemies. "At night, I prayed to the guardian angel to protect him and all the soldiers," she said. The young man has since been freed.

A young woman from Donetsk, having endured violence since childhood, expressed her desire for justice: "I was born with a sense of injustice but also with hope for the future. My faith gives me strength to carry on." Addressing the Pope, she added, "We want peace - a just and lasting peace that will allow us to return to our homes and dreams. We believe that good is stronger than evil."

An 18-year-old from Kharkiv then spoke of his fallen comrades: "Many die... The enemy seeks to destroy our cities and our faith in the future." He recalled Maria, a 12-year-old girl killed by a missile strike while shopping with her mother. "Despite the overwhelming pain, we believe Maria and her mother are with God. They are our angels."

"War always destroys"

Iliana Dobra, a 21-year-old teacher from Uzhhorod, was the first to ask the Pope a question: "Is it worth dying for one’s country? How can we nourish our faith in defence of life when life itself is being devalued across the world?" The Pope responded, "Life today is devalued. Money and war positions are given more importance than human life itself." He recalled a visit to a Central European country where he saw many elderly women and children welcoming him, but no men—"all had died in war."

"War always destroys," the Pope emphasized. "The remedy is dialogue: always, among ourselves, even with those who oppose us. Please, never grow tired of dialogue. Peace is built through dialogue. It is true that sometimes dialogue is impossible due to the stubbornness of some, but we must always make the effort."

To Anastasia, a Ukrainian refugee in Warsaw who asked how to maintain faith amid suffering, the Pope replied, "Nostalgia for one’s homeland is a strength. Ukrainians abroad, please, do not lose your longing for your country. Sometimes nostalgia is painful, but it keeps us moving forward." Seeing her smile through the screen, he added, "Think of your homeland and smile for it."

"War brings famine and death"

Julia, 27, expressed the despair of youth witnessing their cities being reduced to rubble: "There is a genocide against our people. How can we see peace in all this?" she asked. Visibly moved, Pope Francis condemned war’s devastating consequences: "War brings famine. Every evening, I call the parish in Gaza, and they tell me they often go hungry. War not only causes famine - it kills."

Holding up a pocket-sized Gospel with a camouflage cover, the Pope recalled Oleksandr, the young Ukrainian soldier who carried this Gospel to the frontlines before his death. He had underlined Psalm 129: "Out of the depths I cry to You, Lord; Lord, hear my voice."

"Oleksandr is one of you," the Pope said. Holding up the soldier’s rosary he added: "For me, this is a relic of a young man who gave his life for peace. I keep it on my desk and pray with it daily. We must remember our heroes who defended their homeland. The Ukrainian people are suffering. Let us open our eyes and see what war does!"

A call to patriotism and memory

Encouraging the youth to always carry a pocket Gospel, the Pope invited the young people to, "Read a small passage each day. It gives life!" He called upon them to be patriots: "Every young person has a mission. In difficult times, young people must carry forward ‘the spirit of the homeland.’ Your homeland is wounded by war, but love it. Loving one’s homeland is a beautiful thing."

He also urged them to dream: "A young person who cannot dream has grown old." In a special plea, he asked them not to forget their grandparents, as they are the guardians of memory.

Tatiana, 35, from Chicago, highlighted the plight of children who have fled the "Herods of today." She asked, "How can we forgive and teach children to forgive when war leaves deep wounds in our hearts?" Pope Francis acknowledged the challenge: "Forgiveness is one of the hardest things. It is difficult for everyone, even for me." He added, "But I am helped by this thought: I must forgive as I have been forgiven. Each of us must recall how we have been forgiven. The art of forgiveness is not easy, but we must keep moving forward and always forgive."

Words of encouragement

The Pope concluded with a message of perseverance: "We have all made mistakes, but when one falls, they must get back up and keep moving forward. Do not be afraid! Take risks, and if you fall, do not stay down."

After the singing of Ukraine’s spiritual hymn and before imparting his blessing, Pope Francis made one last request: "Please, do not forget your young heroes like Oleksandr—those who have given their lives for their country." Amidst applause and cheers of "Long live the Pope," the event came to a close.