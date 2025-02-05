Pope Francis thanks priests and religious serving in war-zones
By Deborah Castellano Lubov
Even if the Holy Father preferred to not read his catechesis due to his cold at the General Audience this Wednesday morning, he wished to pronounce his appeals for peace and prayer at its conclusion.
Remembering once again the wars plaguing the world, Pope Francis said he thinks of the nations suffering from war, including Ukraine, Israel and Palestine.
"Let us remember all the displaced people of Palestine," he said, inviting, "let us pray for them."
Likewise, the Holy Father expressed his gratitude, during his remarks to Polish-speaking faithful, to all the Polish priests and religious who courageously serve in war-torn and poor nations, especially in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Pope calls for hope and gratitude
When reading his remarks to Spanish-speaking pilgrims, Pope Francis invited them to entrust themselves to the Lord as the Blessed Mother did, to keep hope, and to remember with gratitude the great works God has done in their lives.
Finally, before imparting his Apostolic Blessing at the end of the General Audience, the Holy Father greeted young people, the sick, elderly, and newlyweds, encouraging them to be delighted by hope, strong in trials, perseverant in prayer, and commit themselves to helping their needy brothers and sisters.
