Pope Francis sleeps well as health shows slight improvement

The statue of St. John Paul II stands outside the Gemelli hospital (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis slept well overnight and continues to rest on Thursday morning, as his condition has shown a slight improvement over the past couple of days.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office said on Thursday morning that Pope Francis slept well and spent the first part of the morning resting.

“The Pope slept well during the night and is now resting,” read a brief statement.

On Wednesday evening, the Press Office said the Pope’s health condition had slightly improved over the previous 24 hours.

“The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided,” read a statement. “A chest CT scan carried out [on Tuesday] night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation. Blood tests conducted [on Wednesday] confirmed the improvement seen [Tuesday].”

Pope Francis remains on high-flow oxygen therapy, but as of Wednesday evening he had not experienced any asthma-like respiratory crises.

According to the Holy See Press Office, his prognosis remains “guarded.”

The Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday, February 14, following a bout of bronchitis, with his doctors later diagnosing bilateral pneumonia.