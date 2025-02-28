Pope: Liturgical leaders are servants of prayer and community

From the Gemelli Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for pneumonia, Pope Francis sends a message to staff and students of the Pontifical Institute of Liturgy marking the inauguration of the course for those responsible for liturgical ceremonies celebrated by a bishop.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis has sent a message to participants in the course for those responsible for episcopal liturgical celebrations at the St. Anselm Pontifical Institute of Liturgy in which he offers words of encouragement and advice in their mission to promote and safeguard liturgical life.

The Pope’s message, “from Gemelli Hospital” and dated 26 February, was written as he undergoes treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Polyclinic. Twice-daily health bulletins have noted that the Pope continues to engage in work-related activities as he continues his medical therapies.

Addressing the Abbot Primate of the Institute and its Dean, as well as professors and students, the Pope acknowledged their commitment to deepening liturgical knowledge and highlighted the importance of studying the liturgy both theologically and in terms of its celebratory practice, which he described as essential to the spiritual life of the People of God.

"The person responsible for liturgical celebrations is not just a teacher of theology; he is not a scribe, who applies the norms; he is not a sacristan, who prepares what is needed for the celebration,” he stated, “He is a teacher placed at the service of the prayer of the community.”

Attention towards theology and pastoral ministry

Pope Francis underlined the role of liturgical leaders as mystagogues, responsible for preparing celebrations with attention to both theological principles and pastoral practice. He pointed to their duty to assist bishops in promoting and safeguarding liturgical life, allowing the diocesan community to participate fully in worship.

"I urge you, therefore, to propose and foster a liturgical style that expresses the following of Jesus, avoiding unnecessary pageantry or prominence," he wrote. He called for discretion in ministry and urged those responsible for celebrations to carry out their roles without seeking personal recognition. This attitude, he noted, should be instilled in those serving in the liturgy, such as altar servers, lectors, and cantors.

Reflecting on the relationship between divine and human wisdom, Pope Francis cited St. Teresa of Avila, describing her mystical experience as "a love that becomes light and wisdom: the wisdom of the divine and the human."

He encouraged liturgical leaders to acquire divine wisdom through prayer, meditation, and contemplation, and to develop human wisdom through study, analysis, and attentive listening.

Pope Francis concluded by reminding liturgical leaders to remain attentive to the people they serve and understand the needs of the faithful to foster participation in the Church's liturgical life. I hope that every one of you will always have at heart the People of God, whom you accompany in worship with wisdom and love," he said, adding, "And do not forget to pray for me."