Pope: Defend human dignity, eliminate human trafficking

Pope Francis releases a message to mark the 11th International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, and praises the work of those combating the scourge of modern slavery.

By Devin Watkins

Ahead of the International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis is urging Catholics and all people of goodwill to do their part to combat the exploitation of vulnerable people.

In his message released on Friday, the Pope noted that the Day takes place on February 8, the liturgical memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita, a Sudanese woman who fell victim to human trafficking as a child and then later became a nun.

Hope in the face of suffering humanity

As the Jubilee focuses the Church on the theme of hope, he said, we must also ask ourselves how we can nourish that hope for the millions of people who are trapped in modern slavery.

“Where do we get new impetus to combat the trade in human organs and tissues, the sexual exploitation of children and girls, forced labour, including prostitution, drug and arms trafficking?” he asked.

Christ, responded the Pope, provides the only true source of hope and strength for those who are victims of human trafficking and for those who seek to combat the scourge.

Pope Francis praised the work of many young people around the world who prove that anyone can stand on the side of victims and survivors.

“With the help of God,” he said, “we can avoid becoming accustomed to injustice and ward off the temptation to think that certain phenomenona cannot be eradicated.”

Each person, he added, must work in their own way to oppose the economic and criminal mechanisms that profit from the suffering of others.

Listening and compassion

Jesus teaches us that listening and compassion are essential to helping human trafficking survivors to get back on their feet, he said, noting that many of the most forceful opponents of trafficking are those who were once its victims.

“Trafficking is a complex, constantly evolving phenomenon, and is fuelled by wars, conflicts, famine and the consequences of climate change,” he said.

Responses to human trafficking, noted the Pope, must include a focus on united, global efforts, especially under the coordination of international organizations.

St. Bakhita’s courageous example

In conclusion, Pope Francis invited those working to combat human trafficking to entrust their efforts to the intercession of St. Josephine Bakhita.

“Together,” he said, “we can make a great effort and create the conditions for trafficking and exploitation to be banned and for respect for fundamental human rights to prevail, in fraternal recognition of our common humanity.”

