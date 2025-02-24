'Slight improvement' in Pope's condition

A picture shows the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised, February 24th (AFP or licensors)

The Holy See Press Office provides an update on the Pope’s health: no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress; a slight reduction in oxygen flow and levels; and improved test results. His mild kidney insufficiency is not a cause for concern. Pope Francis has resumed work and, in the evening, called the parish in Gaza.

By Vatican News

On Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided the following update on Pope Francis' health:

The Holy Father's clinical condition, despite its severity, has shown a slight improvement.

No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred today, and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.

In the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work.

In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness.

Pope Francis thanks the entire People of God, who in these days have gathered to pray for his health.