Pope’s health stable as he continues therapy in hospital

The Sunday evening update on Pope Francis’ health condition as he is treated for a respiratory infection in hospital says the Holy Father’s therapy continues normally.

By Vatican News

"Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical condition is stable, and the diagnostic and therapeutic process prescribed by the medical staff continues. This morning, he received the Eucharist and followed the Holy Mass on television. In the afternoon, he alternated between reading and resting."

Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni released this statement to journalists on Sunday afternoon regarding Pope Francis' condition following his hospitalization.

Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday for an ongoing bout of bronchitis.

Following medical lab tests, his pharmacological therapy has been adjusted and he has not experienced episodes of fever.

The Pope's medical staff has ordered “complete rest” to aid his recovery, thus the special Jubilee Audience for Artists and the World of Culture was cancelled on Saturday, and Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, celebrated Holy Mass on his behalf on Sunday morning.

The text prepared by Pope Francis for the Sunday Angelus reflection was published by the Holy See Press Office as requested by the Holy Father.