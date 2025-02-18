Pope rested well, appreciates prayers and best-wishes

Pope Francis rested well overnight and appreciates the drawings he has received from other patients at the Gemelli Hospital, where he remains while recovering from a respiratory infection, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, spoke to journalists about Pope Francis' health on Tuesday at around 1:00 PM.

"The night passed peacefully," he said. "The Pope rested, woke up this morning, had breakfast, and spent some time reading newspapers, as he regularly does. We will likely have medical updates to share later in the afternoon, around 6-7 PM. I do not have any medical updates to provide at the moment. In the evening, there will be more information regarding his medical condition."

Pope Francis has been in hospital since Friday, when he was admitted after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for two weeks.

On Monday evening, the Press Office said the Holy Father has not had a fever and continues with the prescribed therapy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope would not preside at Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 23.

"For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Deacons, scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at 9:00 AM in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has delegated Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World."

The Pope has received numerous messages of well-wishes, as well as drawings and cards from children in the pediatric oncology unit.

Monday's statement said Pope Francis is "touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that he has been receiving."