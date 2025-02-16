Pope Francis has restful night and continues his therapy in hospital

The Holy See Press Office provides an update on Pope Francis' health condition following his hospitalization for bronchitis on Friday.

By Vatican News

“The Pope had a restful night and slept well. This morning, he read the newspapers and had breakfast as usual. Therapy continues. There will be another update at 5 pm.“

Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni released this statement to journalists on Sunday regarding Pope Francis' condition following his hospitalization.

Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday for an ongoing bout of bronchitis.

Following medical lab tests, his pharmacological therapy has been adjusted and he has not experienced episodes of fever.

The Pope's medical staff has ordered “complete rest” to aid his recovery, thus the special Jubilee Audience for Artists and the World of Culture was cancelled on Saturday, and Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, celebrated Holy Mass on his behalf on Sunday morning.

The text prepared by Pope Francis for the Sunday Angelus reflection was published by the Holy See Press Office as requested by the Holy Father.

As confirmed by Matteo Bruni in his morning briefing, the next statement with an update on the Pope’s health is expected at 5 pm Rome time.