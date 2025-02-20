Pope’s clinical condition showing slight improvement

The Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is being treated (AFP or licensors)

A communiqué issued by the Holy See Press Office to journalists says Pope Francis’ health shows a slight improvement, and that during the day he received the Eucharist and dedicated himself to some work.

By Vatican News

Read also 20/02/2025 Pope has restful night, has breakfast in armchair The Holy See Press Office informs journalists that Pope Francis had a peaceful sixth night in the Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia and ate ...

“The Holy Father‘s clinical condition is showing slight improvement. He has no fever, and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable. This morning, he received the Eucharist and then dedicated himself to work activities.“

This is the communiqué released to journalists by the Holy See Press Office on Thursday evening.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Friday 14 February following a bout of bronchitis.

He was subsequently diagnosed with double pneumonia and his pharmacological therapy was consequently adjusted.

Answering questions put to him by reporters on Thursday evening, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office explained that the Pope has “focal pneumonia” indicating limited areas of infection in the lungs and not widespread pneumonia. He added that he breathes autonomously and that his heart remains stable.

Twice-daily health updates have shown the Pope rests well at night, continues his therapy, and gets out of bed to have breakfast in the morning.