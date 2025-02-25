Pope’s condition remains critical but stable

The Holy See Press Office’s Tuesday evening update on the Pope’s health says he has not suffered acute respiratory episodes, and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable. The prognosis remains guarded.

“The Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable.

In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains cautious.

In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities.”

This Tuesday evening update on Pope Francis’ health was published by the Holy See Press Office on 25 February 2025.

Twice-daily statements have kept the faithful informed as regards the Pope’s health since he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, 14 February following a bout of bronchitis.

He is currently being treated for double pneumonia and a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.

A statement Monday evening noted that, despite the severity of the Pope’s condition, he has shown slight improvement. “No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred [Monday], and some laboratory tests have shown improvement. The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.”

The statement said doctors are maintaining a “cautious" prognosis “given the complexity of the clinical picture.”