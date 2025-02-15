Pope Francis spends ‘restful night’ at Gemelli Hospital

The director of the Holy See Press Office updates reporters on Pope Francis’ health following his admittance to hospital on Friday.

By Vatican News

Read also 14/02/2025 Pope has slight fever, begins pharmacological treatment for respiratory tract infection The Holy See Press Office says Pope Francis has undergone tests and has begun pharmacological treatment in hospital for a respiratory tract infection. Due to the hospitalization, ...

Pope Francis had a "restful night" and "slept well," Vatican Press Office Director, Matteo Bruni, informed journalists on Saturday morning.

He said the Holy Father, who was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Friday for a respiratory tract infection, had breakfast and read newspapers as he continues his pharmacological treatment and medical tests.

Bruni stated that the Pope’s fever has not worsened and that further updates on his condition will be provided in the afternoon.

The Vatican Press Office had announced on February 14 that Pope Francis was experiencing a "slight fever" upon his admission and had begun hospital-based medical treatment.