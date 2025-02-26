Pope Francis has restful night

The Holy See Press Office informs journalists on Wednesday morning that Pope Francis has another good night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and continues to rest, as his condition remains critical but stable while receiving treatment for double pneumonia.

By Vatican News

"The Pope had a quiet night and is resting," the Holy See Press Office informed journalists with a statement on Wednesday morning.

The Tuesday evening update on Pope Francis’ health noted that Pope Francis' "clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable."

"In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains guarded," continued Tuesday evening's statement. "In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities.”

Twice-daily statements have kept the faithful informed about the Pope’s health since he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, 14 February, following a bout of bronchitis.

He is currently being treated for double pneumonia and a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.