Statue of St. John Paul II at Rome's Gemelli Hospital Statue of St. John Paul II at Rome's Gemelli Hospital  (ANSA)
Pope Francis has restful night amid clinical improvements

The Holy See Press Office said on Friday morning that Pope Francis had a restful fifteenth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he is being treated for bilateral pneumonia.

By Vatican News

"As in recent days, the night passed calmly, and the Pope is now resting," read a Holy See Press Office statement on Friday morning, as Pope Francis receives treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

According to the Thursday evening press release, the Pope's clinical condition continued to improve, though it remains "complex." The Press Office added that his prognosis remains guarded.


"He alternated high-flow oxygen therapy with a Ventimask. Due to the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis," said the Thursday statement.

The Pope is continuing his respiratory physiotherapy, alternating it with rest.

He spent Thursday afternoon in prayer in the chapel of his private apartment at the Gemelli hospital and received the Eucharist. He also engaged in several work-related activities.

28 February 2025, 08:18

