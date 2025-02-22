The Holy See Press Office says Pope Francis had a restful night the morning after the Pope's doctors held a press conference at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated for double pneumonia, noting "he is responding to therapy" but "not out of danger."

By Vatican News

Pope Francis had a restful night, the Holy See Press Office published on Saturday morning, issuing its latest note to journalists as the Holy Father is being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

At a press conference in Rome’s Gemelli hospital on late Friday afternoon, Dr Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the Pope, and Dr Luigi Carbone, the Vice-Director of the Vatican’s healthcare service, spoke for some forty minutes to a roomful of journalists.

The pair said that they believed the Pope would be hospitalised for "at least" the entirety of the next week, and that Pope Francis is not “in danger of death,” but he’s also not fully “out of danger.”



Dr Alfieri emphasised that the Pope is not attached to a ventilator, although he is still struggling with his breathing and consequently keeping his physical movements limited.

Nevertheless, the physician said, the Pope is sitting upright in a chair, working, and joking as usual. Alfieri said that when one of the doctors greeted the Pope by saying “Hello, Holy Father”, he replied with “Hello, Holy Son”.



Asked by a journalist what their greatest fear is, the doctors noted that there is a risk that germs in the Pope’s respiratory tract might enter his bloodstream, causing sepsis.

Dr Alfieri did say, however, that he was confident that Pope Francis would leave the hospital at some point and return to Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican – with the proviso that when he does so, his chronic respiratory issues will remain.

