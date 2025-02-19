Search

Rome's Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is receiving treatment Rome's Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is receiving treatment  (AFP or licensors)
POPE

Italian Premier visits Pope Francis in hospital

Italy’s Prime Minister visits Pope Francis as he undergoes treatment in hospital and conveys wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the Italian Government and the Nation.

By Vatican News 

On Wednesday afternoon, February 19, Pope Francis received a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister conveyed to the Pontiff best wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the Government and the entire Nation.

"I am very pleased to have found him alert and responsive," Meloni said. "We joked as always. He has not lost his well-known sense of humour."

This morning, the Holy See Press Office reported that the Pontiff had a "restful night."

Additionally, the Pope got up and sat in an armchair.

 

19 February 2025, 17:01

