Doctors: Pope responding to treatment but not yet out of danger

At a press conference in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, members of the Pope’s medical team say that he is not yet out of danger, and will be in hospital at least another week - but they note that he is joking as much as usual, and has even begun working again.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis is not “in danger of death”, but he’s also not fully “out of danger”, members of his medical team have said.

At a press conference in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Dr Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the Pope, and Dr Luigi Carbone, the Vice-Director of the Vatican’s healthcare service, spoke for some forty minutes to a roomful of journalists.



The pair said that they believed the Pope would be hospitalised for "at least" the entirety of the next week.

Dr Alfieri emphasised that the Pope is not attached to a ventilator, although he is still struggling with his breathing and consequently keeping his physical movements limited.

Nevertheless, the physician said, the Pope is sitting upright in a chair, working, and joking as usual. Alfieri said that when one of the doctors greeted the Pope by saying “Hello, Holy Father”, he replied with “Hello, Holy Son”.



Asked by a journalist what their greatest fear is, the doctors noted that there is a risk that germs in the Pope’s respiratory tract might enter his bloodstream, causing sepsis.

Dr Alfieri did say, however, that he was confident that Pope Francis would leave the hospital at some point and return to Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican – with the proviso that when he does so, his chronic respiratory issues will remain.